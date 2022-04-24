We’ll be a force to reckon with in Andhra Pradesh, says AAP leader

Time has come to sweep the rampant corruption out of the State and provide a clean administration, says Mani Naidu

Time has come to sweep the rampant corruption out of the State and provide a clean administration, says Mani Naidu

A strong presence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is needed in Andhra Pradesh to “sweep the rampant corruption out of the State,” says its State incharge Mani Naidu.

Addressing a State meeting of the party in Vijayawada on Sunday, following a rally that witnessed the supporters raising slogans in support of AAP president and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Mr. Mani Naidu said corruption-free and clean administration in Delhi had raised the hopes of the common man elsewhere in the country.

He said people in Andhra Pradesh were vexed with the YSRCP’s “misrule” and the constant one-upmanship between the ruling party and the Opposition Telugu Desam Party.

“The AAP will provide a fresh perspective that the State needs now,” Mr. Mani Naidu claimed, informing that the party would focus on strengthening its base in Andhra Pradesh and gear up to give a tough fight to the existing political parties in the State in the 2024 general elections.

He said the State was in a financial mess and every sector was in disarray. “The AAP will remove the lacunae by providing effective solutions to the prevailing issues,” he said.

Mr. Mani Naidu said the people of Punjab had welcomed the party into their State as they wanted efficient and clean administration like in Delhi.

‘Positive feedback’

“We have received sufficient feedback from Andhra Pradesh that people are looking for a change in the guard,” he said, informing that the party would be strengthened at the district and booth levels by constituting local committees.

Mr. Mani Naidu arrived in the city on Saturday and was here as part of the party’s decision to launch a massive membership drive in the southern States to build on the momentum of its thumping victory in the Punjab Assembly elections.