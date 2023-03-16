Welfare takes lion’s share in budget allocation

March 16, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government presented the Budget for the financial year 2023-24 with a focus on welfare and the tone pronouncing that Navaratnalu has a strong reflection on sustained development.

The Chief Minister, in a tweet, termed the budget as welfare-development oriented with education, health, Medicare, farmers’ wellbeing and women empowerment being the core areas and going ahead with the poverty alleviation programme.

Presenting the Budget on Thursday, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that the vision of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been entwined in the welfare agenda with enhanced social security system, more thrust on economic uplift of farmers, women empowerment and handholding of weaker sections.

Welfare has taken a lion’s share of the budget allocation with YSR Pensions getting ₹21,434.72 crore and the total Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) running into ₹54,228.36 crore.

In the educational sector, Amma Vodi gets a major chunk of ₹6,500 crore, while Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu have been allocated ₹2,841.64 crore, ₹2,200crore, ₹560 crore and ₹3,500 crore respectively.

With an intention to provide a boost to developmental efforts, Roads and Buildings was allotted ₹9,118 crore, Water Resources (Irrigation) ₹11,908 crore, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology ₹685 crore, Energy ₹6,456 crore and Village and Ward Secretariats has been allocated ₹3,858 crore. While Industry and Commerce was allotted ₹2,602 crore, YSR Rythu Bharosa got ₹4,020 crore. The allocation of ₹5,600 crore for housing for the poor will boost up construction sector across the State, while tourism, culture and youth development will get a facelift with the allocation of ₹1,291crore.

With the allocation of ₹1,166 crore for skill development, more youth will get opportunities to learn new skills. The other major allocations are ₹3,000 crore for price stabilisation, ₹1,000crore for zero interest loans for DWCRA associations and ₹1,212crore for agricultural mechanisation.

Other allocations:

YSR Netanna Nestham ₹200 crore

YSR Kalyanamasthu ₹200 crore

YSR Kapu Nestham ₹550 crore

YSR Vahana Mitra ₹275 crore

YSR Law Nestham ₹17 crore

Jagananna Chedodu ₹350 crore

Jagananna Thodu ₹35 crore

Zero interest loans for farmers ₹500 crore

Matsyakara Bharosa ₹125 crore

Diesel subsidy for fishermen ₹50 crore

Compensation for farmers’ families ₹20 crore

EBC Nestham ₹610 crore

Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam ₹532 crore