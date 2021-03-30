Welfare schemes will ensure win for YSRCP: Gurumoorthy

YSRCP nominee Maddila Gurumoorthy arriving in a procession to file his nomination papers for Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election, in Nellore on Monday.

NELLORE

30 March 2021 00:15 IST

Ruling party leaders intensify campaign for Tirupati bypoll

YSR Congress Party nominee Dr. Maddila Gurumoorthy submitted his nomination papers for the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election to Nellore Collector and Returning Officer K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu here on Monday.

Paying floral tributes to the statue of B.R.Ambedkar at V.R.C. Centre, Dr.Gurumoorthy arrived in a big procession and submitted three sets of nomination papers to Mr. Chakradhar Babu.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gurumoorthy said the welfare schemes launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would ensure a win for the party in the by-election.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, the party in-charge for the bypoll, said that the YSRCP is doing all things possible to stop the privatisation of the Visakhapatanam Steel Plant (VSP). “The Party is fighting for implementation of all assurances given by the Centre to the State in the run-up to the bifurcation, including Special Category Status (SCS), speedy completion of Polavaram project and a public sector port,” he said.

Dr. Gurumoorthy said he was well-versed with the issues concerning the people as he had accompanied Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra in the run-up to the 2019 elections. “We will give this prestigious seat with a margin of more than 4 lakh votes as a gift to the Chief Minister who has launched a series of welfare schemes on a scale never seen before. People are waiting for this opportunity to express thanks to the Chief Minister for what he has done for the State,” Mr.Subba Reddy said.

Dr. Gurumurthy was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, Ministers P. Ramchandra Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav, A. Suresh and MLAs Bhumana Kurunkar Reddy, B. Madhusudhan Reddy and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy who would take up poll campaign in the seven segments of the Lok Sabha constituency including Sarvepalli, Gudur, Sullurpeta and Venkatagiri in Nellore district.