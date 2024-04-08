GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Welfare schemes will ensure victory of YSR Congress Party in polls, says S.Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao

April 08, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
S Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao interacting with people in Kothavalasa of Vizianagaram district.

Srungavarapu Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao on Monday said that perfect implementation of welfare schemes by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would ensure victory of the ruling party. He interacted with local people of Kothavalasa and L. Kota mandals and explained the achievements of the government in the last five years.

He said that corruption-free government was made possible with the vision of Mr. Jagan who had ensured transparency in implementation of development and welfare activities. Mr. Srinivasa Rao hoped that he would win from S.Kota with a high majority as people were happy with the developmental activities taken up by him in the constituency.

