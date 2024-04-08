ADVERTISEMENT

Welfare schemes will ensure victory for YSR Congress Party in polls, says S.Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao

April 08, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

S Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao interacting with people in Kothavalasa of Vizianagaram district.

Srungavarapu Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao on Monday said that perfect implementation of welfare schemes by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would ensure victory of the ruling party. He interacted with local people of Kothavalasa and L. Kota mandals and explained the achievements of the government in the last five years.

He said that corruption-free government was made possible with the vision of Mr. Jagan who had ensured transparency in implementation of development and welfare activities. Mr. Srinivasa Rao hoped that he would win from S.Kota with a high majority as people were happy with the developmental activities taken up by him in the constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US