Welfare schemes will continue to be delivered at the doorstep of beneficiaries, says A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

December 24, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KADAPA

The State government’s policy is to deliver the welfare schemes and social security benefits at the doorstep of the beneficiaries without discrimination in any form, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said.

Addressing the people’s representatives and officials at a meeting organised to review the progress of various works in the Pulivendula constituency, which he represents in the Legislative Assembly, on December 24 (Sunday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government accorded top priority to reach out to the beneficiaries through the village secretariat system, with enhanced transparency and accountability.

“The people have understood how we have performed to their utmost satisfaction during the last more than four years. We will continue to perform in a similar manner so as to win their confidence in the future too,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The Chief Minister thanked the local public representatives and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders as well for bridging the “governance gap” and ensuring the delivery of benefits to be targeted sections.

Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA) officer Anil Kumar Reddy explained the works being taken up in the rural mandal. He said works costing ₹31.08 crore had been spent out of the ₹44.40 crore sanctioned.

Several leaders told the Chief Minister about the need for constructing a storage point at Mothunnuthanapalle in the existing pipeline between Chitravati reservoir and Erraballi so as to benefit thousands of acres of agricultural land in the vicinity.

Noor Basha and Dudekula community leaders professing Islam requested him to mention the word ‘Muslim’ in their certificates.

Minister A. Suresh, Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, Adviser to the Government Dhananjaya Reddy, OSD Krishnamohan Reddy, Collector V. Vijayarama Raju, and Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar were present.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the newly-built tahsildar’s office, MPDO office and police station in Simhadripuram mandal under the Pulivendula constituency.

