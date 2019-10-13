Welfare schemes taking a hit in YSRCP rule, says TDP leader

Former Chairman of A.P. Brahmin Welfare Corporation Vemuri Anand Surya has accused the YSRCP government of bringing to an abrupt halt all the welfare programmes meant for Brahmins.

He accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of not following tradition while presenting ‘pattu vastrams’ to Lord Venkateswara during the ‘Brahmotsavams.’ The practice of presenting ‘pattu vastrams’ to goddess Kanaka Durga during the Dasara festivities on ‘Mula Nakshatram’ day was also not kept and it was done a day ahead than was done every year, he said at a press conference at the TDP office here on Friday. He took exception to persons accused in cases being appointed to the TTD Trust Board.

The ‘Divyadarshanam’ programme introduced to help the poor worship at major temples in the State was also discontinued by the YSRCP government, Mr. Surya alleged.

He alleged that attempts were being made to distribute endowment lands.