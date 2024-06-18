ADVERTISEMENT

Welfare schemes renamed after NTR, Ambedkar, and Chandranna in Andhra Pradesh

Published - June 18, 2024 07:15 pm IST - AMARAVATI

G.O. Ms. No. 4 issued renaming six schemes that were implemented prior to 2019 and continue to exist under different names, but with same provisions

Sambasiva Rao M.

The TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has reinstated the names of TDP founder-president N.T. Rama Rao and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to the welfare schemes on Tuesday (June 18).

ADVERTISEMENT

The government renamed six social welfare schemes, which were implemented before 2019 and continue to exist till date under different names, but with same provisions.

Kati Harshavardhan, Secretary, Social Welfare Department, issued G.O. Ms. No. 4 renaming the six schemes for effective and easy public access.

Meanwhile, Minister for Social Welfare Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy maintained that the YSRCP government had changed the Dr. Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi as Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena for Scheduled Castes. Despite resistance from the opposition parties and public, the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, named the scheme after his own name, the Minister alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ has been renamed as Post Matric Scholarships (Reimbursement of Tuition Fee-RTF), ‘Jagananna Vasathi Deevena’ has been changed to Post Matric Scholarships (Maintenance Charges – MTF). ‘Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena’ (for SCs) has been renamed as Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi (AOVN), ‘YSR Kalyana Masthu’ as ‘Chandranna Pelli Kanuka’, ‘YSR Vidyonnathi’ as ‘NTR Vidyonnathi’ and ‘Jagananna Civil Services Protsahakam’ (JCSP) as Incentives for Civil Services Examinations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US