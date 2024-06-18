GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Welfare schemes renamed after NTR, Ambedkar, and Chandranna in Andhra Pradesh

G.O. Ms. No. 4 issued renaming six schemes that were implemented prior to 2019 and continue to exist under different names, but with same provisions

Published - June 18, 2024 07:15 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.

The TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has reinstated the names of TDP founder-president N.T. Rama Rao and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to the welfare schemes on Tuesday (June 18).

The government renamed six social welfare schemes, which were implemented before 2019 and continue to exist till date under different names, but with same provisions.

Kati Harshavardhan, Secretary, Social Welfare Department, issued G.O. Ms. No. 4 renaming the six schemes for effective and easy public access.

Meanwhile, Minister for Social Welfare Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy maintained that the YSRCP government had changed the Dr. Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi as Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena for Scheduled Castes. Despite resistance from the opposition parties and public, the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, named the scheme after his own name, the Minister alleged.

While ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ has been renamed as Post Matric Scholarships (Reimbursement of Tuition Fee-RTF), ‘Jagananna Vasathi Deevena’ has been changed to Post Matric Scholarships (Maintenance Charges – MTF). ‘Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena’ (for SCs) has been renamed as Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi (AOVN), ‘YSR Kalyana Masthu’ as ‘Chandranna Pelli Kanuka’, ‘YSR Vidyonnathi’ as ‘NTR Vidyonnathi’ and ‘Jagananna Civil Services Protsahakam’ (JCSP) as Incentives for Civil Services Examinations.

