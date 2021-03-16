Welfare schemes help YSRCP sweep elections

GUNTUR

16 March 2021 00:57 IST

Chief Minister modest in victory, thanks voters for mandate

The YSR Congress Party juggernaut swept to power in the elections held to municipal corporations and municipalities across the State riding on a host of welfare schemes.

The ruling party won all 11 municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities in the State.

The YSRCP secured 52.76% vote share, while the TDP’s slid to 30.08%, while the Jana Sena Party had to contend with 4.08% and the BJP 2.41%.

The YSRCP won 427 out of 671 divisions, while the opposition TDP could manage to win in just 78 divisions.

The Jana Sena Party won in seven divisions, while the CPI(M) won in two, the CPI in one and the BJP in one, thus indicating that the entire opposition combined was no match to the scale of the ruling party’s thumping victory. Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy was modest in his response and attributed the party’s victory to the people of the state and said that the massive victory had increased his responsibility of ensuring good governance.

“I will strive to do more good to you as your family member and I thank every brother and sister for giving us this victory,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted minutes after the results were declared on Sunday.

The effective delivery of a plethora of welfare schemes christened as ‘Nava Ratnalu’, the people-first centric approach in governance and the administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic are being seen as factors that contributed to the ruling party’s strong performance.