Welfare policy sought for differently-abled persons

Having lost livelihood owing to the pandemic, they struggle to make ends meet

Thousands of differently-abled persons have been enduring misery since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, lockdown and other reasons.

Facing difficulties in mobility, they are craving for care with many of their family members failing to cater to their needs owing to either drop in the income sources or loss of livelihood altogether due to the virus-induced lockdown and economic slowdown.

The differently-abled people have also lost their sources of income for the same reasons. As per government records, nearly 8 lakh people fall under differently-abled category in the State. Apart from various diseases including polio, accidents have made them dependent on others and the pandemic has compounded the problems.

On the eve of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which is observed on December 3 every year, they have urged the government to come with an exclusive policy to ensure a decent life and livelihood for them.

“It is very hard to get a job for physically-challenged persons. The government pensions, self-employment schemes and other welfare programmes cover only 20%of the differently-abled people. The government must take up a study on their grievances and come up an exclusive policy to help the differently-abled people lead their life with honour,” said P. Yesudasu, president of Viziangaram District Vikalangula Hakkula Parirakshana Sangham.

Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust (Mangalapalem-Kothavalasa mandal) founder Raparthi Jagadish Babu, who has distributed prosthetic limbs to nearly 71,000 persons in the last two decades, suggested that the government should set up small-scale industries exclusively for the physically-challenged people.

Small-scale industries

“The government can announce incentives for entrepreneurs who come forward to establish small and medium scale industries. It can also design skill development programmes for the differently-abled persons,” he added.

K. Ramalakshmi of L. Kota and M. Chellayamm of Vepada, both differently-abled, urged the government to establish food processing units in villages so that it would easy for them to get livelihood locally. “It is very difficult to get jobs in villages and mandal headquarters. We need to travel long distances to get even a small job. The amount we earn is not sufficient given the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities,” said K. Ramalakshmi.