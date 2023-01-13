Welfare plan unveiled for inhabitants of Hope Island in Kakinada Bay

January 13, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - HOPE ISLAND (KAKINADA)

The Kakinada district authorities have prepared a plan to improve the infrastructure and facilities for education, health, women and child welfare, livelihood options, and waterway transportation for the families living on the Hope Island in Kakinada Bay.

A joint socio-economic survey was undertaken by various departments, including education, health, fisheries, revenue, and forest, to ensure better living standards in the island, which is nearly 12 km from the mainland Kakinada city.

Collector Krithika Shukla reviewed the study findings and unveiled the welfare plan.

The Hope Island is inhabited by 169 people belonging to 70 families. All of them depend on fishing activity. “The departments concerned should ensure necessary infrastructure and facilities for better access to education, health and other needs,” she said.

On the access to the mainland, Ms. Krithika said that a boat service would be run between Kakinada and Hope Island for the convenience of officials to carry out administrative activities and for the needs of local people.

Divisional Forest Officer I.K.V. Raju, District Fisheries Officer P. Satyanarayana, Integrated Child Development Services Project Director K. Praveena and other officials were told to implement the plan.

