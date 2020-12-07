Welfare of home guards is top prority, says SP

KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR

07 December 2020 00:19 IST

The 58th Raising Day celebrations saw the Police Department affirming its commitment towards the welfare of home guards, on Sunday.

Attending the celebrations at the Police Parade Grounds in Kurnool, Superintendent of Police Fakeerappa Kaginelli praised the home guards for rising to the occasion during the COVID-19 pandemic and released pamphlets on the special Retirement Benefit Scheme for them through Life Insurance Corporation and Axis Bank. Those aged between 18 and 50 will be covered under this scheme. In the event of a natural death or an accident, the insurance amount will be paid to the next of kin.

No stone will be left unturned in ensuring the welfare and safety of the home guards and their family members, the SP said.

Special appreciation letters were handed over to those who excelled in the line of duty and gave away prizes as part of some competitions organised for them.

In Anantapur, the home guards took out a rally on the main streets near Clock Tower before reaching the Parade Ground for a march past in the presence of Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu and other senior police officers. The services rendered by the home guards are no less inferior to those of police personnel, said Additional SP E. Nagendrudu, who lauded their efforts during the pandemic and the conduct of elections.

The discipline shown by the home guards makes them a key component in maintaining law and order and as part of our responsibility, we provided them with the best possible implements and essential protection gear, he said.