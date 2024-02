February 21, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

District Collector Himanshu Shukla distributed 1,020 beds to the Scheduled Caste and Backward Classes Welfare hostels in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday. The Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has donated beds worth ₹10 lakh under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. In an official release, Mr. Himanshu Shukla said that the RIL has pledged to donate 6,000 more beds to welfare hostels in the future.