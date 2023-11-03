Welfare, development going hand-in-hand under YSRCP rule, says Vijaya Sai Reddy

November 03, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajya Sabha MP and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader V. Vijaya Sai Reddy asserted that welfare and development were going on hand-in-hand and that people’s per capita income had increased under Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy was addressing a meeting of the party’s social media advisers during the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra in Macherla constituency of Palnadu district on Friday.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy reiterated that the YSRCP was committed to social justice and empowerment, which it demonstrated in ample measure by implementing various welfare schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with Lok Sabha MPs Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu and Nandigama Suresh, Deputy Chief Minister Sk. Amzath Basha, and MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy elaborated on the Chief Minister’s commitment to investing in human capital, particularly in marginalised communities who endured decades of hardship.

They underscored a range of welfare schemes tailored to empower the poor, Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minorities, whom they described as the backbone of Andhra Pradesh.

They noted that 50% of all nominated posts in the State were reserved for women, reflecting Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s dedication to social empowerment.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy gave an overview of the major development initiatives undertaken by the YSRCP government over the last four-and-a-half years.

Mr. Krishnadevarayulu mentioned that a total of ₹890 crore had been disbursed to beneficiaries under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes, and an additional ₹300 crore was allocated to underprivileged sections through non-DBT programmes in Macherla constituency over the same period.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy emphasised that the YSRCP had played a pivotal role in guiding and uplifting the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities both politically and socially.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT