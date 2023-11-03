HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Welfare, development going hand-in-hand under YSRCP rule, says Vijaya Sai Reddy

The Chief Minister is commited to investing in human capital, particularly in marginalised communities who have endured decades of hardship, says the Rajya Sabha MP

November 03, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
A large crowd that assembled at the ruling party’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra, in Macherla on Friday evening.

A large crowd that assembled at the ruling party’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra, in Macherla on Friday evening.

Rajya Sabha MP and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader V. Vijaya Sai Reddy asserted that welfare and development were going on hand-in-hand and that people’s per capita income had increased under Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy was addressing a meeting of the party’s social media advisers during the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra in Macherla constituency of Palnadu district on Friday.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy reiterated that the YSRCP was committed to social justice and empowerment, which it demonstrated in ample measure by implementing various welfare schemes.

Along with Lok Sabha MPs Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu and Nandigama Suresh, Deputy Chief Minister Sk. Amzath Basha, and MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy elaborated on the Chief Minister’s commitment to investing in human capital, particularly in marginalised communities who endured decades of hardship.

They underscored a range of welfare schemes tailored to empower the poor, Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minorities, whom they described as the backbone of Andhra Pradesh.

They noted that 50% of all nominated posts in the State were reserved for women, reflecting Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s dedication to social empowerment.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy gave an overview of the major development initiatives undertaken by the YSRCP government over the last four-and-a-half years.

Mr. Krishnadevarayulu mentioned that a total of ₹890 crore had been disbursed to beneficiaries under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes, and an additional ₹300 crore was allocated to underprivileged sections through non-DBT programmes in Macherla constituency over the same period.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy emphasised that the YSRCP had played a pivotal role in guiding and uplifting the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities both politically and socially.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.