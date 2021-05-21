Welfare corporations set up for communities

The State government on Friday issued separate G.O.s for the establishment of a Reddy Welfare and Development Corporation, Kamma Welfare and Development Corporation and Kshatriya Welfare and Development Corporation under the A.P. Societies Registration Act, 2001.

It was stated in the G.O.s issued by Special Chief Secretary (BC welfare) G. Anantha Ramu that though a few individuals in those communities (known as OCs) possess large land holdings with assured irrigation facilities, a majority of them are small and marginal farmers. The lack of assured irrigation facilities and vagaries of monsoon and persistent drought affect crop yields. Besides, the increasing cost of agricultural inputs and unremunerative prices led to dwindling incomes and ultimately pushed them into poverty. They are also forced to sell or mortgage their agricultural lands for their children’s education on which greater emphasis is being laid as a tool to eradicate poverty. On the whole, economic disparities within the communities are growing leading to economic unrest, it was said.

Keeping these factors in view, the government initiated the establishment of the Reddy, Kamma and Kshatriya Corporations whose governing bodies will be constituted in the due course, it was informed.