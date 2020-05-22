Andhra Pradesh

Welfare calendar unveiled ahead of govt. completing 1 year in office

The ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is completing one year in office on May 30. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had single-handedly brought the party into power in Andhra Pradesh by undertaking a marathon padayatra spanning 3,648 km starting from Idupulapaya in Kadapa district in November 2017 and ending at Itchapuram in Srikakulam district in January 2019.

The party which won a massive mandate by garnering more than 50% of vote share and winning 151 Assembly seats out of 175 in the elections, began implementing its poll promises at a fast pace. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a clear message of widening his social base by forming a Cabinet with five Deputy Chief Ministers, all from BC, SC and ST communities and appointing a Dalit woman leader as the Home Minister.

Along with his welfare schemes, Mr. Reddy also put in place a ward/village secretariat system aimed at bringing governance closer to the people. More than 5 lakh ward and village volunteers were appointed besides village/ward secretaries.

Post COVID lockdown, as the YSRCP government approaches a milestone, Mr. Reddy announced a calendar of welfare schemes from last week of May.

