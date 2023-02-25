ADVERTISEMENT

Welfare assistant thrashed for foiling volunteer’s marriage

February 25, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST

Tharun Boda

A welfare and education assistant working at a village secretariat in Gannavaram was allegedly thrashed by the relatives of a volunteer working under the same office. A complaint was lodged with the Gannavaram police.

According to information, Rambabu, working at the Gannavaram village secretariat, allegedly spread rumours about the volunteer who was supposed to get married on February 22. Rambabu reportedly went to the groom’s house in Agiripalli a few days before the marriage and made the groom cancel it.

The bride’s relatives who came to know about Rambabu’s involvement on Saturday caught him and handed him over to the police.

