‘Welcomhotel is first LEED platinum certified hotel in State’

GUNTUR

08 February 2022 01:30 IST

Welcomhotel, Guntur, which was opened by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on January 12, is the first LEED Platinum certified hotel in the State, said Sanjiv Puri, chairman of ITC Ltd. The rating is conferred by the U.S. Green Building Council on those properties that help in building a greener environment.

Speaking after inaugurating the hotel, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had said that the hotel would contribute to the development of the city as an economic hub.

The hotel, powered by renewable energy sourced from ITC’s wind energy farm near Anantapur, is poised to achieve the LEED Net Zero Carbon status soon, the official said.

Mr. Sanjiv Puri said that the ITC has a century-long association with the State, adding that the company has over the years strengthened its investments across all the three sectors of the State’s economy – agriculture, manufacturing and services.

WelcomCafe offers a variety of tastefully curated buffet and a la carte spreads. The signature WelcomSthalika presents a palate of the region’s most cherished delicacies on a single platter introducing travellers to the best local recipes, he said.

The hotel has 104 guest rooms, including a presidential suite, four executive suites and four standard suites. The hotel will serve as the perfect venue for celebrations, corporate events, weddings, and banquet venues spread over 836 sq. metres, he added.

The hotel also has a gymnasium, K by Kaya Kalp, a spa, a salon and a rooftop pool area.