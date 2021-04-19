Weekly summer special trains to Mysuru, Vasco and Howrah

The railways will operate weekly summer special trains between Howrah and Mysuru and Howrah and Vasco da Gama via Visakhapatnam.

Train no. 08117 Howrah-Mysuru Special train will leave Howrah on Fridays from April 23 to 30 at 4.15 p.m. and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 5.25 a.m. on the next day and departure at 5.45 a.m. and reach Mysuru at 3.50 a.m. on the third day.

In the return direction, train no. 08118 Mysuru-Howrah Special will leave Mysuru on Sundays from April 25 to May 2 at 11.45 p.m. to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 8.30 p.m. on the next day and depart at 8.50 p.m. and reach Howrah at 10.55 a.m. on the third day.

The train has one AC 2-tier, six AC 3-tier, 10 Sleeper Class and three General Second Class coaches, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

These pair of trains will have stoppages at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Vizianagaram, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Bangrapet, Krishnarajapuram and Bengaluru stations.

The train no. 08047 Howrah-Vasco-da-Gama Special will leave Howrah on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays during the period from April 17 to 29 at 11.30 p.m., will arrive Visakhapatnam at 12.55 p.m. on the next days and depart at 1.15 p.m. to arrive in Vasco-da-Gama at 3.45 p.m. on the third day.

In the return direction, 08048 Vasco-da-Gama-Howrah Special will leave Vasco-da-Gama on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from April 20 to May 2 at 6.50 a.m. to arrive in Visakhapatnam on the next day at 8.25 a.m. and depart at 8.45 a.m. and reach Howrah at 11.25 p.m.

The train has six AC 3-tier, 10 Sleeper Class and two General Second Class coaches.

These pair of trains will have stoppages at Bhadrak, Jajpur Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Vijayawada, Guntakal and Madgaon stations en route.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during journey in the wake of the pandemic. People should wear face mask invariably on railway premises and in trains.