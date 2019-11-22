Weekly cattle shandy opened in Nuzvid

Nuzvid MLA M.V. Pratap Appa Rao on Friday inaugurated cattle shandy at the agriculture market yard in Nuzvid in Krishna district. The weekly shandy would be conducted every Friday. Addressing the cattle rearers, Mr. Appa Rao has said they could avoid going outside the Krishna district to sell their cattle as the shandy was opened.

Until now, the cattle rearers used to go to shandy in Guntur district. Above two lakh sheep and cattle are being reared by the locals in the Nuzvid Assembly constituency.

“The shandy in the Nuzvid town is close to the buyers from the East and West Godavari districts. The rearing of sheep and goat will be remunerative for the poor families in the Western Krishna district,” Mr. Appa Rao said. Animal Husbandry Joint Director Bharat Ramesh and other officials were present.