Weekend classes cancelled

Director, School of Distance Education, Andhra University, P Hari Prakash, said that B.A. / B.Com. weekend classes for the calendar year 2019, which were scheduled from June 7 at the respective venues have been cancelled due to COVID-19 situation. He said that the new schedule of the programme will be intimated later.

Mr Prakash said that for further details, students may contact 77022-57811 / 0891-2844162 or visit www.andhrauniversity.edu.in.