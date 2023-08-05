HamberMenu
Week-long handloom exhibition to mark National Handloom Day in Vijayawada from August 7

August 05, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Tharun Boda

Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society Limited (APCO) will organise a week-long handloom exhibition on the premises of Maris Stella College in Vijayawada from August 7 to mark National Handloom Day.

In a release, APCO managing director M.M. Naik said the national handloom week will be organised under AP’s Handlooms and Textiles department and APCO. He said the week-long programme will be inaugurated by Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy.

About 50 handloom production associations from across the country will take part in the exhibition, which will conclude on August 12.

On the first day of the programme, a handloom fashion show will be organised, and cultural programmes will be organised daily to spread awareness among visitors and bring in a festive atmosphere.

APCO is playing a leading role in making the products made by handloom workers available to the public, he said and added that APCO will implement an action plan with the aim of achieving ₹50 crore worth of business this year.

He said the handloom sector employs a large number of people, and 19% of the total textile production in the country is from the handloom sector. The National Handloom Day is celebrated on August 7.

