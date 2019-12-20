Week-long free veterinary camps launched in Chittoor district

Final year B.VSc students of the S.V. Veterinary University of Tirupati on Thursday were roped in to conduct free veterinary medical camps for the benefit of livestock farmers of the western mandals, under the aegis of the Department of Animal Husbandry.

About 300 farmers utilised the services offered at the camp on the first day. The NSS wing of the university is coordinating with the nodal officials of the camps.

The NSS coordinator of SVVU K. Sudheer said as part of the final year internship, 70 students were drafted for the programme. The seven-day mobile clinics would cover about a dozen villages in the western mandals, including Madanapalle rural, Tamballapalle, B.Kothakota, Nimmanapalle, Palamaner and Punganur.

The camp was initiated at Basinikonda and Dubbigaripalle villages of Madanapalle rural mandal on Thursday.

Under the guidance of senior veterinary surgeons and physicians, the internees were given orientation on the practical side of veterinary diagnosis, treatment and surgeries.

Mr. Sudheer said the camp would cover cattle, sheep, poultry and pet dogs.

“Today (Thursday), our interns were made to take part in six surgeries for cattle,” Dr Sudheer said.