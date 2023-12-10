ADVERTISEMENT

Week-long FDP on sustainable energy systems at V.R. Siddhartha college from tomorrow

December 10, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

V. R. Siddhartha Engineering College will organise a week-long AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Technical Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Sustainable Energy Systems and Applications (SESA-2023)‘ from December 11 to 16.

In a statement on Saturday (December 9), principal A.V. Ratna Prasad said the event was being sponsored by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Head of the department of mechanical engineering and convenor of the programme said the objective of the event was to create a platform for the faculty to upgrade their knowledge in sustainble energy systems and applications.

Experts from institutions such as IITs and NITs and prominent universities would deliver lectures during the week-long event.

