ADVERTISEMENT

Week-long door-to-door caste survey will begin on November 27, says Vizianagaram District Collector

November 18, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi.

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi on Saturday said that a door-to-door week-long survey would begin on November 27 to collect data of castes of people. Along with Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok, she interacted with the representatives of various castes in Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that employees of ward secretariats and volunteers would collect data of people.

She said that the people need not give proof of their castes since the data collection would be done to know the population of each caste. She said that the persons who were not covered in the week-long survey would be requested to provide their details on December 10. Leaders of several communities urged the government to enhance the survey period since one week would not be sufficient to collect the entire data.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US