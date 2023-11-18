Week-long door-to-door caste survey will begin on November 27, says Vizianagaram District Collector

November 18, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi on Saturday said that a door-to-door week-long survey would begin on November 27 to collect data of castes of people. Along with Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok, she interacted with the representatives of various castes in Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that employees of ward secretariats and volunteers would collect data of people.

She said that the people need not give proof of their castes since the data collection would be done to know the population of each caste. She said that the persons who were not covered in the week-long survey would be requested to provide their details on December 10. Leaders of several communities urged the government to enhance the survey period since one week would not be sufficient to collect the entire data.