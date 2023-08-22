HamberMenu
Week-long cultural activities in State to mark 160th birth anniversary of Gidugu

August 22, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Marking the 160th birth anniversary of Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, a renowned Telugu writer and one of the earliest modern linguists, the State government has announced a week-long celebration from August 23 across Andhra Pradesh.

At a press conference at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Tuesday, P. Vijaya Babu, Chairman of the AP State Official Language Commission, said that the government has been observing August 29, the birthday of Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, as Official Language Day.

Various cultural activities will be conducted in schools, colleges and government offices as part of the celebrations.

The Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been encouraging two languages in schools to ensure employment opportunities at the global level, he said.

Andhra Pradesh / language / government

