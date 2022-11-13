Week-long Children’s Day celebrations to begin today: Child Rights Head

ADVERTISEMENT

Week-long Children’s Day celebrations will be organised in all schools from November 14 to 20 in all districts in the State, said State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Chairman Kesali Appa Rao.

Essay writing, drawing, elocution, cultural, games and sports competitions would be conducted to mark the Children’s Day, the Chairman said.

SCPCR, Education, Labour, Women Development and Child Welfare, Police, South Central Railway (SCR), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Child Welfare Committees (CWC), Revenue and other departments and representatives of various NGOs will participate in the programmes, Mr. Appa Rao said.

The WD&CW Department, in association with Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF), will organise workshops and debates against sexual abuse, atrocities and violence against children, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children), Act, 2015, during the celebrations, said NTR District WD&CW Project Director G. Umadevi.

“We are making elaborate arrangements for Children’s Day. Cultural programmes and debates with the involvement of officers of various departments and public representatives will be conducted in NTR District,” Ms. Umadevi told The Hindu on Sunday.

“Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) and officials of the Mission Vatsalya (former Integrated Child Protection Services) will conduct meetings against child marriages,” said CRAF State Programme Director P. Francis Thambi.

The Childline, along with other NGOs will organise rallies, meetings and campaigns on child rights during the week-day programme, said Childline coordinator A. Ramesh.