Week-long ‘Chaturveda Havanam’ begins in Tirupati

June 30, 2023 06:21 am | Updated 03:21 am IST - TIRUPATI

The week-long ‘Chaturveda Havanam’ conducted by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for global well-being and harmony began at the parade grounds here on June 29 (Thursday).

The Havanams began with ‘Ritwiks’ performing ‘Kalasa Sthapana’ and ‘Kalasa Avahana’, after which the Sankalpa was taken by the Yajamani (custodian). The venue echoed with Vedic chants with 32 scholars reciting hymns.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi performed the Sankalpa. Mr. Reddy said the event meant to propitiate the almighty was being conducted in Tirupati for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to programme coordinator Acharya C. Sriram Sharma, the event is conducted as per the guidelines provided by the Kanchi pontiff and mantras from the four Vedas would be recited.

Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishat (HDPP) secretary K. Srinivasulu and Sri Venkateswara Institute of Higher Vedic Studies (SVIHVS) Special Officer Akella Vibhishana Sharma supervised the arrangements for the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT