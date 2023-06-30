ADVERTISEMENT

Week-long ‘Chaturveda Havanam’ begins in Tirupati

June 30, 2023 06:21 am | Updated 03:21 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) conducts the week-long ‘Chaturveda Havanam’ for global well-being and harmony

The Hindu Bureau

Priests performing the rituals during the ‘Chaturveda Havanam’ in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The week-long ‘Chaturveda Havanam’ conducted by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for global well-being and harmony began at the parade grounds here on June 29 (Thursday).

The Havanams began with ‘Ritwiks’ performing ‘Kalasa Sthapana’ and ‘Kalasa Avahana’, after which the Sankalpa was taken by the Yajamani (custodian). The venue echoed with Vedic chants with 32 scholars reciting hymns.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi performed the Sankalpa. Mr. Reddy said the event meant to propitiate the almighty was being conducted in Tirupati for the first time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to programme coordinator Acharya C. Sriram Sharma, the event is conducted as per the guidelines provided by the Kanchi pontiff and mantras from the four Vedas would be recited.

Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishat (HDPP) secretary K. Srinivasulu and Sri Venkateswara Institute of Higher Vedic Studies (SVIHVS) Special Officer Akella Vibhishana Sharma supervised the arrangements for the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tirupati

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US