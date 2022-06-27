Week-long Alluri birth anniversary fete begins at Bhimavaram

Cultural show, contests to mark the event

Students of various schools and colleges in West Godavari district recalled the services of Alluri Sitarama Raju as part of the ongoing Ajadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Monday.

The State government has kickstarted the week-long 125th Jayanthi Utsavams of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram. MLA Grandhi Srinivas, Collector P. Prasanthi and other officers inaugurated the celebrations.

The MLA along with Kshatriya Corporation chairman Patapati Sarraju, RDO Dasi Raju, Municipal Commissioner S. Sivarama Krishna, Mavullamma Ammavari Devasthanam chairman Naganna Babu and other officials garlanded the portrait of Alluri and paid tributes to him.

Teachers, students of various educational institutions, officers and sachivalayam staff took out a rally at Tyagaraja Bhavan. Children dressed up like freedom fighters explained the struggle launched by the great leader.

Ms. Prasanthi said that Sitarama Raju was born on July 4, 1897 in Mogallu village of Palakoderu mandal in the district and led the freedom struggle from the forests.

Cultural shows, essay-writing competitions and rallies would be organised during the week, the Collector said.

Students carrying national flags explained the struggles led by Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Alluri Sitarama Raju and other leaders.