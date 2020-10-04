Week-long activity-based programme to help students beat COVID stress

VIJAYAWADA

04 October 2020 10:39 IST

Manodarpan aims at improving awareness through storytelling route

The Mental Health Awareness Week, observed across the world from October 4 to 10, has gained greater relevance this year with the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic impacting a large population with illnesses like anxiety, depression and stress.

The School Education Department has designed a week-long activity chart that aims at helping both teachers and young learners get the better of the situation through ‘Manodarpan’, an initiative by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. Under this programme, teachers discuss facts about COVID-19 and share them with students to help them overcome fear and know about the myths and rumours associated with the pandemic.

“It is primarily to extend psychological support for mental health and well-being of students during the COVID outbreak and beyond,” said Satishchandra Rao, a teacher in a local government school.

Advertising

Advertising

Teachers will tell stories to students highlighting different aspects of mental well-being and link them to daily life situations, thereby creating awareness on contemporary issues in an interesting way.

The stories and questions will be collated for wider sharing and dissemination and students will also be asked to develop posters and write slogans.

Online learning stays

Meanwhile, the Director of School Education Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu has asked the Regional Joint Directors in the department and the District Education Officers to focus on Unlock 5.0 guidelines that speak of phased reopening of schools and coaching institutions.

The Centre has given flexibility to the States to take a decision after October 15.

The Education Department intends to continue the online learning mode in view of the prevailing pandemic situation.

Students of classes 1 to 8 will continue to learn from home through programmes like Vidya Varadhi and Vidamrutham tentatively till October 31. Teachers have been asked to download from the Abhyasa app worksheets prepared for this section of students and guide them accordingly.

Higher classes

The students of classes 9 to 12 will be permitted to visit their schools in areas outside the containment zones only on voluntary basis and with a mandatory written consent of their parents or guardians, for seeking guidance from teachers.

From October 1 to 15, students of classes 1 to 12 will be given counselling and assessment papers based on learning outcomes.

The online classes will continue till further instructions.