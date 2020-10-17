Weddings to be allowed at Simhachalam temple

Issuance of marriage certificates revived

Weddings will once again be conducted at Simhachalam temple with the Central and the State government permitting the same and the Endowments Commissioner P. Arjuna Rao issuing directions to that effect.

The weddings can be performed with a maximum of 50 guests either at the hilltop or downhill.

Booking of temple cottages, both on the hilltop and downhill, will be allowed with effect from Saturday (October 17). A decision was also taken to revive the issuance of marriage certificate by the devasthanam, which was stopped in 2011, on the requests being made by devotees.

Those marrying at facilities, provided by the temple at Simhachalam, requiring a marriage certificate have to apply by submitting the wedding card, three photographs of the bride and groom and Aadhaar card copies apart from paying the prescribed fee. The parents of the bride and groom have to submit copies of their Aadhaar cards and sign on the forms along with the bride and groom.