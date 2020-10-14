Weddings to be allowed at Annavaram temple from October 18

Advance booking of wedding hall and accommodation begins for wedding parties.

All is set to allow weddings to be performed on the campus of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swami Vari Devasthanam temple at Annavaram in East Godavari district from October 18.

The temple was closed on March 21 as part of the COVID-19 lockdown and recently opened for darshan, with restrictions on the entry for the elderly as well as children below five years of age.

In an official release, Devasthanam Executive Officer V. Trinadha Rao has said; “We have prepared to allow the weddings to be performed on the temple campus with effect from October 18. A maximum of 30 persons will be allowed to attend the wedding with the all the precautions to prevent the spread of COVID.”

The wedding troupes are advised to avoid bringing children below five years and elderly people to the temple to attend the wedding.

The temple authorities are expecting to witness a huge number of weddings on the temple in coming days as many weddings have been postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown since March.

There is no restriction on those who wish to be wedded on the temple campus without booking the wedding hall and accommodation from October 18.

“Those who plan to book the accommodation facilities and wedding hall for the wedding could register in advance at the temple. We appeal the wedding troupes not to violate the guidelines on the maximum number of people to be allowed to attend the wedding,” said Devasthanam Public Relations Officer Kotagiri Kondala Rao.

The temple authorities did not witness any COVID-19 cases since its reopening, owing to social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions.