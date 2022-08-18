Wedding gets cancelled after woman accuses groom of cheating her

Special Correspondent ANANTAPUR
August 18, 2022 17:23 IST

The festive atmosphere at a wedding ceremony turned somber after a cheating case was lodged against a groom after a woman, reportedly his girlfriend, complained to the police on Tuesday night that he had cheated her by agreeing to marry another woman, at Veerannapalli in Peddavaduguru mandal in the district.

The wedding, scheduled to be held on Wednesday, was cancelled and the parents of the bride also complained to the police accusing the man, Ramesh, of cheating them and their daughter, Gooty Sub-Inspector Srinivas said.

The SI added that Ramesh wanted to marry his girlfriend, but his parents tried to get him married to another woman. 

The Gooty police have booked cases against Ramesh’s parents and relatives as well and an investigation is on.

