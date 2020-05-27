Andhra PradeshGUNTUR 27 May 2020 23:28 IST
Website on colleges launched
Updated: 27 May 2020 23:28 IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched a portal where the government, aided private, private schools and colleges would have to upload information about facilities and the quality parameters being followed in their educational institutions.
The portal – www.apsermc.ap.gov.in – would have all the information a parent or a student needed to know about the schools and colleges in which they would like to admit their children.
The Chief Minister called upon the whistle-blowers to come out openly if any school or college was violating the norms, or was not having the required facilities stated in the website.
