Website launched for sand supply

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 June 2020 23:42 IST

A website – www.ap.gov.in – has been launched to ensure transparency and streamline the supply of sand, under the new sand policy, Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy said.

Mr. Reddy gave a PowerPoint presentation on applying online for sand to the officials of various departments and government and private contractors. He said that 40 lakh tonnes of sand was available in the State and 1.5 lakh tonnes was available at stockyards in the district. He also clarified doubts raised by the participants on sand supply.

At a separate review meeting with officials of agriculture and allied departments, Mr. Reddy said that the benefits under Rythu Bharosa should reach the eligible farmers in the district by June 20. The distribution of 28,000 quintals of the 36,929 quintals, has already been completed and the remaining quantity should be supplied to the farmers within the next few days, he said.

He called upon the officials to create awareness among the farmers on welfare schemes and also to ensure provision of Internet facility at all Rythu Bharosa centres in the district.

Joint Director of Agriculture G. Leelavathi and Lead Bank Manager J.L.M. Murthy were present.