Webinar onproperty taxhike today

The members of Visakhapatnam Apartment Residents’ Welfare Association (VARWA) and Visakha Residential Colony Association Federation (Nivas) are jointly organising a webinar on ‘property tax based on property value’ on its Facebook page – VARWA, at 11 a.m. on June 27.

Eminent personalities including former Union Secretary E.A.S. Sarma, Symbiosis CEO O. Naresh Kumar, Forum for Development of North Andhra general secretary A. Aja Sarma, APFERWAS president Uday Shirname and other leaders representing various localities of the city will participate in the webinar. They will discuss the implications of the draft notification on property tax on the citizens. The members said that people could watch the webinar live on the Facebook page.


Jun 26, 2021

