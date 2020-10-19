Andhra Pradesh

Webinar held on literary arts of Viswanadha Satyanarayana

Director-General of Police (Railways) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, government college principal (retired) Ch. Susheelamma and others participating in the 44th death anniversary of Viswanadha Satyanarayana, in Vijayawada on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Writers, book lovers, poets and academicians participated in the webinar organised on the literary arts of Jnanpith Awardee Sri Viswanadha Satyanarayana on Sunday. The virtual programme was held in connection with the 44th death anniversary of Kavisaamrat Satyanarayana, said his grandson and advocate Viswanadha Satyanarayana.

Retired IPS officer K. Aravinda Rao released the book ‘Kinnerasani Paatalu’ online, penned by Mr. Satyanarayana. Director-General of Police (Railways) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, retired government college principal Ch. Susheelamma and others participated the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Susheelamma said Satyanarayana got Jnanpith Award for ‘Ramayana Kalpavruksham’ and Kendra Sahitya Academy Puraskaram for ‘Veyipadagalu’.

