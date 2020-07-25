Webcast by Swami Parthasarathy on Sunday

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 July 2020 22:51 IST

Swami Parthasarathy (93) will conduct a live worldwide webcast on ‘Personal Rehabilitation – From Concern to Composure’, on Sunday from 6.30 p.m.

In the one-hour session, he will speak on how by refining our personality, we can gain greater clarity, success and peace in life. The event is being organised by the Vedanta Cultural Foundation.

In over 70 years of study and research, Swamiji has authored 12 books including three best-sellers.

People interested can follow the following links: Facebook: bit.ly/Personal-Rehabilitation-Vizag

Instagram: bit.ly/Personal_Rehabilitation_Vizag, WhatsApp: vedanta.tv/events/personal-rehabilitation-live-online-2020-vizag?utm_source=whatsapp

For more information please visit www.vedantavisakhapatnam.org or www.vedantaworld.org