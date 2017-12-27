Web series, mega serial on Vangaveeti Ranga’s life announced

Lawyer, actor and director G.V. Sudhakar Naidu, known for the roles of antagonist in Telugu movies, has announced a Netflix web series and a mega TV serial on slain politician Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga in the presence of his son Vangaveeti Radha Krishna here on Tuesday.

The announcement was made on the occasion of the 29th death anniversary of Mohana Ranga, a former legislator and Congress leader. Mr. Sudhakar Naidu along with Mr. Radha Krishna garlanded the statue of Mohana Ranga on M.G. Road.

Later addressing the media, Mr. Sudhakar said, “In a bid to reveal the true life of Mohana Ranga to the world, I have decided to make a mega TV serial with about 150-170 episodes. The same will be made into a web series in collaboration with Netflix. The initial plan is to make a movie but the entire story is over six hours in duration.”

“I am not going to repeat Mohana Ranga’s story as known to the people of Vijayawada. In every follower’s heartbeat, there is a story of Ranga. I will present those stories and bring out the truth,” Mr. Sudhakar said.

“It was also the wish of my guru Dasari Narayana Rao to make a film on Ranga,” he said.

“I have sought permission of Radha Krishna and he readily agreed to it. I will not seek the permission of any other persons involved,” he said.

Further details of the series will be revealed later. Sudhakar directed two movies in the past.

Mr. Radha Krishna said the followers of Mohana Ranga would continue to walk in the path of service shown by their leader.

A huge number of followers of Mohana Ranga and YSRCP leaders and activists took part in the programme.