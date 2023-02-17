ADVERTISEMENT

Web counselling process for B. Ed admissions from today

February 17, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The rescheduled online web-based counselling process for admissions in B.Ed course will start from February 18 (Saturday).

In a statement on Friday, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Vice-Chairman and Convener, AP Ed. CET K. Rama Mohana Rao said candidates who are seeking admission in B. Ed course and have qualified in AP Ed. CET 2022 are allowed to exercise web options from February 18 to 23. Changes in web options, if any, could be made on February 24, allotment of seats would be made on February 27, the candidates will have to report at colleges between February 28 and March 1 and classes will commence from February 28, he informed.

