Weavers thank CM Jagan for financial support

Weavers in Chirala thanked the State Government for providing ₹24,000 to each weaver in the second phase of the YSR Nethanna Hastham Scheme, on Saturday.

Around 30,000 weavers, who were badly affected by the market glut in the wake of the lockdown in Chirala , were benefited by the scheme, their representative Goli Ananda Rao said at Epurupalem.

“We are grateful to the Chief Minister for fulfilling his poll promise made during his padayatra,” said another representative J. Srinivasa Rao while pressing for market intervention to liquidate ₹300 crore worth stocks remaining unsold with private master weavers.

Weavers with looms who have been left out of the scheme for any reason will also be provided with financial assistance, said Weavers’ State leader Meda Venkat Rao.

Meanwhile, All India Handloom Rights Forum president Bandaru Jwala Narasimhan urged the government to enhance the financial assistance to weavers to ₹50,000. Many of the cooperative societies are defunct and are embroiled in corruption, he said.