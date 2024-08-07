GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Weavers of Nellore, Prakasam districts felicitated on Handloom Day

State government will give necessary support to the handloom weavers and strengthen their co-operative societies, assures Ongole MLA

Published - August 07, 2024 08:43 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
SPS Nellore District Collector O. Anand flagging off a rally on the occasion of National Handloom Day, at Mahatma Gandhi Statue Centre in Nellore on Wednesday.

Elderly handloom weavers were felicitated during the National Handloom Day celebrations in Nellore and Prakasam districts on Wednesday. On the occasion, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao assured that the State government will give necessary support to the handloom weavers and strengthen their co-operative societies.

In Nellore, District Collector O. Anand paid tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and flagged off the National Handloom Day rally organised by handloom workers to showcase the greatness of handloom fabrics. He said that efforts are being made to provide many welfare schemes implemented by the Central and State governments to the handloom workers.

He further said that everyone should wear handloom clothes and stand by the handloom workers. He suggested that the weavers should take advantage of Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Cluster Development Programme, Pradhan Mantri Bijli Yojana and other welfare schemes to get financial support from the government

Later, several weavers were felicitated at the Town Hall as a part of National Handloom Day celebrations. According to Nellore District Handloom and Textiles Department officials, more than 3,217 handloom weavers of 50 years and above were given a monthly pension of ₹4,000 each under NTR Bharosa Scheme from June 2024.

