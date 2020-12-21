Weaver ‘ends life’ inDharmavaram

A 28-year-old weaver, Bellam Raghuveera, from Shiva Nagar in Dharmavaram in the district reportedly committed suicide on Sunday evening by consuming sleeping pills, according to the police.
Raghuveera, who was a full-time weaver, did not have work during the lockdown and could not sell the products he had stocked with him, said the family members. He had taken loans to feed the family, and unable to pay the debts, he committed suicide on Sunday afternoon, they said.
Soon, they rushed him to a private hospital in Anantapur, but he died in the evening while undergoing treatment, his mother and sister said.
The Dharmavaram police have shifted the body to Government General Hospital for post-mortem and are investigating after registering a case.
There is always someone to talk to at: 100; 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com.
