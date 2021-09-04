Andhra Pradesh

Weaver ‘ends life’ in Somandepalli

In the second incident in a week, a weaver allegedly committed suicide by hanging to his loom in Somandepalli village of Anantapur district. Gangadhar, 40, reportedly ended his life when his wife and son went out for work.

According to the family members, Gangadhar had reportedly taken a loan of ₹2 lakh loan during the COVID-19 pandemic as business had come down drastically for the silk saris the family weaves at home. He also could not repay the loans which he had taken to construct a house, which he had to abandon midway, hoping for a government house, which he did not get.

