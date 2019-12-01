Weaver ends life in Dharmavaram

A weaver, Suruva Venkataramudu (50), of Dharmavaram committed suicide in the early hours of Sunday, and his body was found near the compound wall of the railway station in the town.

When Venkataramudu did not return home last night, his family members approached the police in the morning, and a search was launched.

The police said that Venkataramudu, a habitual drinker, had obtained loans beyond his repayment capacity. This, his family members said, had been worrying him for the past several days.

Venkataramudu is survived by wife Krishnaveni and 17-year-old son Pavan Kumar.

Helpline

For those suffering from suicidal tendencies can seek assistance by dialling the helpline numbers 100, or 9989819191; or send email to: [email protected]