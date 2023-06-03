ADVERTISEMENT

Weaver dies by suicide at A.P.’s Dharmavaram

June 03, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - DHARMAVARAM (SSS IDT.)

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old Dharmavaram weaver, identified as Sake Gangadhar, died reportedly by suicide on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at his house at Shardanagar when his family members were asleep.

According to head constable Chelimi Suryanarayana, Gangadhar, who had purchased a handloom to weave sarees, had borrowed large amounts and was unable to repay.

Gangadhar is survived by wife Vijayamma and three daughters and a son aged between 14 and 4.

Weavers’ association president Venkata Narayana said Gangadhar could not afford the children’s education owing to the debt burden and sought support from the State government. 

Other members of the association said handloom weavers were at their wit’s end, with the patronage for handloom products coming down and little support from the State government.

If having suicidal tendencies, call 100 or 9989819191 or reach out on email ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com.

