Andhra Pradesh

Weaver ‘commits suicide’ in Dharmavaram

A 40-year-old weaver allegedly committed suicide in his house in Dharmavaram on Tuesday.

Veeranjaneyulu reportedly took the extreme step when his wife went out for work and his children were in the school. When his wife returned in the afternoon, she immediately raised an alarm. He was rushed to the Government Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

According to his relatives, the couple used to work on two of their own looms at home and had reportedly availed ₹lakh of loans to buy raw materials for making saris.

Ever since the COVID pandemic started, they did not have buyers for their products and they could not repay their loans, which led the lenders to pester them for refunding their amount. The Dharmavaram police registered a case and are investigating.

There is always someone to talk to at: 100; 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com

